Mumbai: Two men fall into creek in Bandra West; search underway

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 09:23 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Two men on Friday fell into the creek at SV Road and Sea Link Road Junction in the Bandra West area of Mumbai.
The search operation is underway.
Earlier on April 2, the Thane Municipal Corporation had informed that a 34-year-old man fell from a train into Mumbra Creek in the Thane district. (ANI)

