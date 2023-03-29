हिंदी खबर
Mumbai: Two unidentified bike riders open fire at woman travelling in car

ANI | Updated: Mar 29, 2023 13:38 IST


Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Two unidentified bike riders opened fire at a woman in a car in the Panvel area in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday, said police officials.
The victim is identified as Rupali Patil, a construction professional, and resident of Kopraoli in Uran.

The incident happened when she was travelling in a car when two unidentified bike riders fired shots at the car, said Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane.
The Police are investigating the incident.
Further details awaited. (ANI)

