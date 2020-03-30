Mumbai University appeals to staff for donating to CM's COVID-19 relief fund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Mumbai University on Monday appealed to all its teaching and non-teaching staff and affiliated colleges to donate their one day's salary for the Chief Minister's COVID-19 relief fund, varsity officials said.

Twelve more coronavirus positive cases were reported from Maharashtra today.



The Maharashtra Health Department has confirmed that five cases have been reported from Pune, three from Mumbai, two from Nagpur, one each from Kolhapur and Nashik.



With this, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state mounted to 215.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed a total of 1071 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India. (ANI)

