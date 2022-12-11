Mumbai witnesses poor Air Quality with AQI at 211

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Despite several regions in the financial capital of India experiencing 'very poor' air, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has recorded the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai in 'poor' category on Sunday.

According to SAFAR, the overall AQI of the state capital of Maharashtra was 211 as on Sunday morning.

The AQI in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 305 while Chembur recorded it at 302.

However, Mazagaon in Mumbai also witnessed 'very poor' air with an AQI of 328 and Malad saw 'poor' air quality at 290 AQI.

Meanwhile, there are some places that saw better air quality than others but still not up to the mark of satisfaction-- such as Bhandup and Andheri, whose Air Quality Index SAFAR recorded in 'Moderate' category at levels 156 and 166, respectively. Navi Mumbai also recorded a 'Moderate' AQI at 166.

On contrary, the national capital of India recorded an overall 'very poor' Air quality on Sunday morning as the SAFAR recorded 313.

Delhi also saw certain places in 'poor' category as Lodhi Road and IIT Delhi region witnessed comparatively better air quality with AQI levels 297 and 293 respectively, as per the SAFAR.



Meanwhile, the Delhi University area recorded 'very poor' air with AQI 344 and Delhi Airport Terminal 3 and Noida experienced 'very poor' air with their AQI at 313 and 381 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

The Union government panel that recommends steps to control pollution in the national capital region on December 7 revoked actions under the graded response action plan (GRAP) stage III with immediate effect, because of a noteworthy fall in pollution.

Stage III of GRAP means a ban on all construction activities except those of national importance.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a Union government panel recommending steps to control air pollution in the national capital, announced a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR as part of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The announcement came after the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region breached the 'severe' category.

The CAQM said it temporarily banned construction activities, "with the exception of Metro Rail services, including stations; airport and inter-state bus terminals; railway services/stations; national security/defense-related activities/ projects of national importance; hospitals/healthcare facilities; linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines; sanitation projects like sewage treatment plants and water supply projects; ancillary activities specific to and supplementing above categories of projects" category.

However, on Wednesday, the CAQM lifted the ban from construction activities which was followed by the transport department revoking the ban on transport activities. (ANI)

