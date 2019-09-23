Mumbai: Woman beaten up for attempting to kidnap girl child, arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A woman who allegedly attempted to kidnap a three-year-old girl was beaten up by locals here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near a bus stop near Mankhurd colony.

According to police, the woman attempted to snatch the child from her father's lap and thereafter relatives of the child and other women who gathered during the ensuing commotion started beating up the woman.

Subsequently, the police arrived and arrested the woman.

"The 30-year-old woman tried to kidnap the child, she tried to snatch her from her father. The relatives who were with him shouted and as a result several others from the locality gathered and started beating up the woman. The woman claimed that the child was hers," said DS Khade, police Inspector.

"The woman has been booked under relevant sections of law," he said.

Further investigation is underway (ANI)

