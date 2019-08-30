The apartment in which the deceased was residing (File photo)
The apartment in which the deceased was residing (File photo)

Mumbai: Woman commits suicide by jumping off terrace of apartment in Oshiwara

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her apartment here in Oshiwara late last night.
The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi. Reportedly, she was an aspiring actress. Punjabi had been trying to get into the cinema world for a long time without any success.
Talking about the incident, Bipin Kumar Thakur, a security guard employed at the apartment where the woman was residing said, "It happened between 12:15 and 12:30 am. There was some noise, I thought somebody was shouting on the road. We went there to check what was happening. When I came back, I heard sounds from the third floor where she lived."
Police said the woman was mentally disturbed. Reportedly, the girl used to have frequent fights with her mother. Earlier too, she had tried to commit suicide twice but was saved in time.
Oshiwara police is investigating the case. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:18 IST

Construction work on Kartarpur Corridor resumes

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Work on the Kartarpur Corridor, which got halted for a while over payment issues between contractors and labourers, has resumed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:06 IST

Entire blood sucked by probe agencies: Shivakumar on ED's fresh summons

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday asserted that he will not run from the country after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:01 IST

Hyderabad: RPF constable saves life of train passenger

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a middle-aged passenger who lost the balance and had fallen between the gap of the platform and moving train while getting down.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 08:48 IST

Army Chief to review security situation in Srinagar today

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will on Friday visit Srinagar for the first time since the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 08:27 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 07:52 IST

Hyderabad: Tallest idol of Lord Ganesh weighing 50 tonnes ready...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 : Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ganesh Utsava Committee in Khairtabad here has built a massive 61- feet high idol of the Elephant God, which it claims is the tallest in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 07:50 IST

IIT Hyderabad researchers use fly ash to develop water repellent...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) here have developed water repellent structures by using an industrial waste product 'fly ash'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 07:23 IST

MP: One arrested for firing outside Satna college

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A student of the Degree College here accused of firing multiple rounds outside the gate of the institution a few days ago was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 07:03 IST

Mathura: 2 toddlers dead, 10 hospitalised after eating...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Two toddlers died and 10 children were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed contaminated food, earlier this week, at an orphanage here, a senior district official said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 06:46 IST

U'khand: MHA team visits Arakot to assess damage in cloudburst

Arakot (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A team from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visited cloudburst-hit Mori Tehsil of Uttarkashi to take stock of the damages incurred due to the calamity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 06:45 IST

Madurai: Man opens fire after refusing to pay toll tax, 5 arrested

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A 25-year-old man who opened fire at a toll booth plaza here was arrested along with four other men he was travelling with in a car after they refused to pay toll tax, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 05:21 IST

Jagan govt indulging in minority appeasement, says BJP's Lanka Dinakaran

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The BJP has once again slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government for indulging in minority appeasement by providing financial assistance to Christians for the pilgrimage to Jerusalem and other Biblical places.

Read More
iocl