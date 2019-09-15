Dr Anant Darade with the woman and baby boy in Thane.
Mumbai: Woman delivers baby on-board local train

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:02 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A pregnant woman on Saturday delivered a baby on-board a local train here.
The woman, Mangal Kishore Kale was travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane station when she experienced pain in her abdomen.
The lady went into labour and delivered a baby boy while the train was en route for Thane railway station.
She was later brought to Railway's One Rupee Clinic at Thane railway station for emergency treatment where both mother and child were attended by on-duty doctor.
They were later shifted to a government hospital after being provided basic medical assistance at the railway station clinic
This is 9th time, Railway's One Rupee Clinic has done or assisted in a successful delivery. (ANI)

