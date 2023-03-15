Mumbai: Woman's decomposed body found in plastic bag, daughter taken into custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): A decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area, informed police on Wednesday.

Police informed further that the 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning.





"The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning," said DCP Pravin Mundhe.

The police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

