Mumbai: Young cancer patients visit Naval Dockyard as part of Navy Week-2019 celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): In the course of the celebrations during the Navy Week-2019, the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai organised a cruise for young cancer patients from the Tata Memorial Cancer (TMC) institute.

"As part of the Navy Week 2019 celebrations, Naval Dockyard Mumbai organised a Harbour Cruise for young cancer patients of the Tata Memorial Cancer Institute. About 90 children, with attendants, participated in the cruise. This was followed by a visit onboard INS Mumbai," a press release by the PIB (Defence Wing) on Monday read.

Earlier in the day, the children along with their attendants also visited INS Shikra for a display of various helicopters used by the Indian Navy at close quarters, according to the release.

The Navy Week-2019 is being organised in the run-up to the Navy Day, which in India is celebrated on December 4 to recognize the achievements and contribution of the Indian Navy to the country.

December 4 was chosen by the Indian Navy as on that day in 1971, during Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. (ANI)

