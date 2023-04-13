Mumbai: Youth accused in multiple chain-snatching cases arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Mumbai Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an accused involved in multiple chain-snatching cases in Thane district and recovered goods worth more than Rs 4 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Salman Irani, aged 23 years from Kalyan.

"A chain thief who was stealing in Mumbai Thane and suburbs was arrested by Crime Branch Unit 5. Salman Irani was arrested by a police team led by Senior Police Inspector Vikar Ghodke of the Thane Crime Branch. The thief created a ruckus on a Bajaj Pulsar bike in the suburb of Kalyan while he was arrested", Shivraj Patil, DCP, Crime Branch said.



The police suspect that there is a gang running behind these chain-snatching cases.

"The police have recovered goods worth Rs 4,50,000 from the thief. Some more gangsters are likely to be arrested in connection with this", the DCP added.

During the interrogation, the thief confessed to chain snatching at 8 different places in Mumbai, as informed by the police.

The police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

