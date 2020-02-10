Mumbai youth arrested for stunts on local train, released on bail

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly performing stunts on a local train in Mumbai. He was later released on bail.
The arrested youth was a resident of Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.
Chauhan was allegedly dangling his feet on a platform while traveling to Goregaon on Harbour Line when he was arrested by Government Railway Police at Wadala station.
The incident happened on the morning of February 8 and was captured in CCTV camera at King Circle Railway Station.
The accused was taken to a holiday court on Sunday where he was released on bail. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2020 15:35 IST
