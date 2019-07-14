Mumbai youth drowns in Aksa beach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): A 24-year-old man drowned at Mumbai's Aksa Beach in Malvani Gaon on Sunday, police said.

Upon receiving information, police along with fire brigade team reached the spot and initiated a search operation to find the youth, identified as Babu Parimal Dravid.

Subsequently, his body was recovered from the beach.

Dravid was a native of Mumbai.

According to fire brigade team, the incident of drowning took place around 6 pm. (ANI)

