Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): A 24-year-old man drowned at Mumbai's Aksa Beach in Malvani Gaon on Sunday, police said.
Upon receiving information, police along with fire brigade team reached the spot and initiated a search operation to find the youth, identified as Babu Parimal Dravid.
Subsequently, his body was recovered from the beach.
Dravid was a native of Mumbai.
According to fire brigade team, the incident of drowning took place around 6 pm. (ANI)
Mumbai youth drowns in Aksa beach
ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:07 IST
