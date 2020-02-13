Mumbai Zoo gets tiger, tigress under animal exchange programme

Mumbai [India], Feb 13 (ANI): A tiger and tigress were brought to Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Zoo from Aurangabad's Siddharth Zoo under the animal exchange programme on Wednesday.

The tiger named 'Shakti' is 4 years old while tigress 'Karishma' is of six years of age. They will soon be available for public viewing.

The pair belongs to Panthera Tigris species that are declared endangered species by organisation IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

The Mumbai Zoo has also sent two pairs of spotted deer and two pairs of painted storks to Siddharth Zoo. (ANI)

