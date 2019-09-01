Ganesha with theme "Kashmir Ki Kali" at Worli in Mumbai
Ganesha with theme "Kashmir Ki Kali" at Worli in Mumbai

Mumbaikars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with theme "Kashmir Ki Kali"

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Issues of national significance are reflected in the theme-based Ganesha and abrogation of Article 370 gave reason enough for Mumbaikars in Worli to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with the theme "Kashmir Ki Kali".
According to residents, Ganesha named as "Kashmir Ki Kali" signifies the importance of Kashmir where peace and development should follow. Further, the Pandal depicts the importance of tourism in Kashmir highlighting the prominent tourist spot there.
Donned in Kashmiri attire a girl who performed "Aarti" of Lord Ganesha said: "If there is heaven anywhere on earth it is Kashmir. Peace, economic wealth, tourism and education should be the basis of development in Kashmir. There should be books in the hand of children and not guns."
"I tell all my friends in school that Kashmir belongs to us," she said.
"We all want that Kashmir should come in the mainstream. This is the new beginning," said her father. Cutting across religions, people from the locality participated in the Lord Ganesha "Aarti".
The entire country is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganpati at home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi starting on September 2. It is a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. (ANI)

