Mumbai's Byculla market saw thin crowd after fresh COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): A day after the Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the city's usually crowded Byculla vegetable market witnessed a thin crowd on Thursday morning amid high security.

The new guidelines announced on Wednesday restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services.

In a series of tweets, Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines, which states "Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services Beaches- Closed till 30 April."

While private offices will remain closed, government offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy whereas government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

Moreover, only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

It also announced the schools and colleges will remain closed along with restaurants, bars, religious places, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, barber shops, wine shops and spas whereas shops, markets and malls will remain closed except for essential services.



"Restaurants and bars to stay closed except for those inside hotels. Take away, parcel and home delivery will be permitted on weekdays from 7 am to 8 pm. On weekends only home delivery will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm," it said.

It further said that the person arriving or departing by train, bus or flight can travel at all times whereas industrial workers travelling by private buses or vehicles can travel at all times using valid ID card and students travelling to attend the exam can travel with valid hall ticket," it said.

The guidelines said that newspaper printing and circulation, home delivery are allowed from 7 am-8 pm. Essential services, the manufacturing sector, oxygen producers, e-commerce and construction will remain operational whereas wine shops will remain closed and the delivery of it is not allowed either.

The updated guidelines for the city said that there can be two passengers in an auto-rickshaw while a taxi can have 50 per cent of its passenger capacity. Public buses can ply at full capacity but standing passengers will not be allowed.

It further added that gardens and public grounds will be opened from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths.

The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330. (ANI)

