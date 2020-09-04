Mumbai's CST to be redeveloped keeping its iconic 1930s look intact

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) in Mumbai, which is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 1,600 crores upwards by the Indian Railways, will retain its iconic heritage look, according to a top official of the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC).

"CST is a very important station for Mumbai and Indian Railways, it is also on the UNESCO World Heritage site list, the only Indian station. The redevelopment plan of the station will cost approximately Rs 1,642 crores. As per our plan, we will restore the 1930s look without touching the yard and the commercial development also will be done taking the heritage aspect into consideration," S K Lohia, Managing Director, IRSDC told ANI here.

Lohia said that the platform space for the sub-urban railway will be increased and a new terminal for long-distance trains will be constructed, along with a new entry point at the terminus.

The official said that there had been no development in the area in the past 50 years so it will be a big change for the area.

"The heritage structure is the biggest attraction for the public, we will remove all those structures which were built after 1930 and make it like a tourist spot. For passengers, it will give a congestion-free entry, world-class amenities, a concourse like waiting area, green building with a divyang friendly construction," he said.

Lohia said that the redevelopment plan has been planned to be completed in two phases in a four year period.

Built-in 1888 CST, formerly known as Victoria Terminus (VT), is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a historic railway station located in the heart of Mumbai. (ANI)

