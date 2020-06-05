Mumbai's famous Zaveri Bazaar is now open with odd-even system

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): After getting nod from the Central and State governments, Asia's famous Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai is now open for people but with an odd-even system in place.

As per state government orders, shops in Zaveri Bazaar have been allowed to open, ensuring that social distancing norms are followed.

Under the banner of the Zaveri Bazaar's Wholesale Gold Jewellers Association, gold traders have been distributing sanitizing machines and all the safety and hygiene equipment to shopkeepers.

According to the association's president Prakash Jain, as soon as the government gave the green signal, the jewellers body decided that no shop would be allowed to operate without following the necessary precautions.

Currently, 21 shops are opened in Zaveri Bazaar, one of which is the shop of Kumar Jain, who is the Vice President of the Mumbai Jewelers Association.

"We have opened shops with very small stock. Currently, we are working with very few staff members. If the customer tries any jewellery item then it will be sanitized before and after they try it," he said.

"We are facing the effect of COVID-19 in our businesses as there are very few customers as well as labourers. We have increased our workers' allowance in response to this. Altogether, we are glad that the shops have opened after 75 days," he further said. (ANI)

