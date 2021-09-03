Mumbai's first organic waste to energy centre inaugurated

Mumbai [Maharashtra] (India), September 3 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has inaugurated the first Organic Waste to Energy Centre near Haji Ali dargah in Mumbai.

The centre developed by BMC in collaboration with AeroCare Clean Energy was inaugurated by Aditya Thackeray on Friday.

According to the Maharashtra government, AeroCare's decentralised organic waste processing centre is unique and the first of its kind which promotes zero waste to landfills.



CEO of AeroCare Clean Energy, Ankit Zaveri said, "We are delighted to be part of the government's Organic Waste to Energy plan."

"The organic waste collected from bull waste generators (BWG) in the area will be processed at our centre to generate electricity which will be used to light up the garden area around," he added.

Speaking about the cost of the plant, Assistant engineer Solid waste management, Rajendra Jagtap said, "As far as the cost factors are concerned, the plant is backed by the central government's biotechnology department and operates on zero waste, zero-emission concept."

"The plan will require 45 units of electricity which will be taken from energy generated from this plant only as it's a self-sustainable plant", he added.

The plant installed near Haji Ali circle spread over 2,000 square feet of the unused plot. It can generate 300 units of electricity per day which will take about 2000 kg of wet waste.


