Mumbai's Marine Drive, Juhu beach remain closed as people choose to stay indoors during Janata Curfew

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], Mar 22 (ANI): Mumbai's Marine Drive and Juhu Beach on Sunday wore a deserted look as people observed the Janata Curfew in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, in other states too the beaches remained vacant as the people choose to stay indoors, in the wake of a clarion call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay indoors in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Beaches in Goa's Panaji, Kerala, and the Marina beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu also remained empty on Sunday.

The voluntary curfew began at 7 am today as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly COVID 19.

The country observed Janata curfew today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual "determination" and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for Janata curfew today to prepare for challenges of the future.

Following the Prime Minister's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 351 people have been confirmed positive of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had on Sunday stated that five people have died due to the disease in the country. (ANI)

