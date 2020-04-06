Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital declared containment zone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Wockhardt Hospital here was declared a containment zone on Monday after some staff members at the hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

Further details are awaited.

With an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4,000 mark, mounting to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

There are 3,666 active cases across in India so far, while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. Till date, 109 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

