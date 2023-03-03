'Mumkin' scheme helps fulfil aspirations of J&K youth

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): The ambitious 'Mumkin' Scheme, conceived by Jammu and Kashmir government under the Mission Youth initiative, is proving instrumental in fulfilling the aspirations of youth who can contribute to societal growth and welfare in tremendous ways, said a press release.

Under the scheme, unemployed youth are being facilitated to procure small commercial vehicles on a subsidised basis to establish a sustainable livelihood in the transport sector, added the press release.

'Mumkin' is a livelihood programme designed primarily for unemployed young people in the age group of 18 to 35 years, as per the statement.

Through the scheme, small commercial vehicles are being provided to the youth with the banking partner extending the loan facility to the extent of 100 per cent for the on-road price of the vehicle to be purchased.

Apart from this, Mission Youth provides an amount of Rs 80,000 or 10 per cent for the on-road price of the vehicle (whichever is lesser) as an upfront subsidy and the vehicle manufacturers (scheme partner of government) provide a special upfront discount, not less than the amount of subsidy.

To make the scheme implementation completely transparent and fast, a module has been developed on the JK-e-Services portal for operating the scheme digitally.

The J&K administration is also facilitating soft finance for setting up new enterprises or for the expansion and modernisation of existing ventures for income generation.

Pertinently, Mission Youth is an ambitious programme of UT administration aimed at positively engaging youth in the socio-economic development of J&K through a multi-pronged strategy involving all necessary systematic interventions, particularly in the areas of skill development, livelihood generation, education, recreation and sports.

The UT administration is laying a special thrust on youth skilling & self-employment in Rural areas with targeted schemes to drive a socio-economic transformation.



Muzafar Wani of Ramban is thankful to the administration for providing him with a vehicle and helping him to secure a respectable livelihood that could fulfil the needs of his family.

Wani is satisfied with the earnings after owning a vehicle under the Mumkin scheme.

Similarly, Hatib Javaid of Shopian was working as a daily wage labourer and could hardly bear the expenses of his family with a meagre earning.

In Khonmoh area in Srinagar, Riyaz Raqeeb, another beneficiary of the scheme, said he learnt to drive at a young age as he had to lend a helping hand to his family of six, including his four siblings.

He worked as a driver for private companies and other vehicle owners on a daily basis, however, he struggled to earn enough to look after his family.

"I was not earning enough to fund the education and other needs of my four younger siblings. Though I worked for 12 to 14 hours a day, I earned little," Raqeeb said.

He stumbled upon the government's initiative on social media in August last year, and soon found himself at the District Employment and Counseling Centre in Srinagar.

He further stated, "I am thankful to the government for providing me a source of livelihood."

The awareness programme of the Mumkin scheme gave him a ray of hope for realizing his dream of owning a vehicle. (ANI)

