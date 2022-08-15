Mundka fire case: Delhi Police files charge sheet against five accused including building owner

New Delhi [India] August 15 (ANI): Delhi Police recently filed a charge sheet against the five accused including the building owner in the Mundka fire case.

The charge sheet was filed on August 8, 2022, in the Tees Hazari District Court which listed the matter for further hearing on August 26, 2022.

The charge sheet included thousands of pages of documents and annexures, in which five accused including the building owner in the Mundaka fire case of May 13, 2022, were named.

Delhi Police in the court said that they recovered 27 dead bodies from the site of the incident.

The counsel for the accused stressed that the charge sheet has been filed but the copy has not been provided to him yet.



Earlier, Delhi Police had arrested building owner Manish Lakda, and his two tenants Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal, after seeking five-day judicial custody of the accused persons.

The accused were sent to judicial custody on May 18 after a brief police interrogation.

Metropolitan magistrate Udita Jain Garg granted judicial custody of the three accused after police interrogation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police had registered a case in a section related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other sections.

It was said by the authorities that the building failed to issue fire NOC from the Fire Department. There was a gathering of several people because a motivational event was going on in the building on the day of the incident. (ANI)

