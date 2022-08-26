Mundka fire incident: Delhi court takes cognizance of charge sheet against 5 accused

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Tees Hazari District Court on Friday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against five persons accused by Delhi Police in the May 13 Mundka Fire case.

The charge sheet which included thousands of pages of documents and annexures against the five accused including the building owner in the Mundka fire case was filed on August 8.

On the day of the incident, 27 people died near the Mundka Metro station.

Delhi Police arrested building owner Manish Lakda along with his two tenants Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal, after seeking five-day judicial custody of the accused persons.

The accused were sent to judicial custody on May 18 after a brief police interrogation.

Metropolitan magistrate Udita Jain Garg had granted judicial custody of the three accused after police interrogation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police had registered a case in a section related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other sections.

It was said by the authorities that the building failed to issue fire NOC from the Fire Department. There was a gathering of several people because a motivational event was going on in the building on the day of the incident. (ANI)