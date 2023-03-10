Municipal Elections: UP govt approves recommendations of Backward Classes Commission

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the recommendations of the Backward Classes Commission constituted for the municipal elections.

Following a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the government has taken the decision. State Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma stated at a press conference held at Lok Bhavan that a provisional notification regarding local body elections was issued on December 5.

After this, some petitions were filed in the High Court, and the court ordered that the reservation process be investigated by forming a dedicated commission.



He further stated that the High Court's order came on December 27.

"The state government formed a five-member "Uttar Pradesh State Local Bodies dedicated Backward Classes Commission" on December 28, chaired by retired Justice Ram Avtar Singh. The commission had six months to submit its reports, and it was delivered to the Chief Minister in less than half a month. The Council of Ministers has approved this report," he said.

Minister AK Sharma mentioned that the state government also took the matter to the Supreme Court.

"The case is pending in the Supreme Court, with the next hearing scheduled for April 11. The government will present the commission report to the Supreme court within the next two days," he said.

The Minister also stated that the state government previously committed to providing complete reservation to the OBC category in local body elections and that this will remain unchanged. (ANI)

