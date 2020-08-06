Municipality Committee Chairman Aishmuqam condemns sapanch's killing in Kulgam, demands security

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Chairman Municipal Committee Aishmuqam Abdul Waheed Bhat on Thursday condemned the killing of sarpanch in Kulgam, he further demanded that security must be provided to the sarpanches and panches here.

"The death of sarpanch is really saddening. The killings of sarpanches, panches, etc have been increased here. Security should be provided to us so that we can work for the people. When we contested the election, several promises were made by the government but nothing really happened," said Bhat.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rashid Ahmed Lone said, "When we contested for the election, we just had one aim to serve the people of the society but today we feel that we are not able to do anything for the people here. People are being killed here, we are saddened."

"The government had assured to provide security to everyone but nothing happened. The government should provide security to sarpanches, panches, ULB chairmen and councilors so that they can work in the field," he added.

sarpanch">Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday, who was fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, terrorists had fired upon sarpanch Arif Ahmad at Akhran Village of Kulgam district. he had sustained an injury to his neck, the police had said. (ANI)

