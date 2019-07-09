Munirka fire: No causalities reported so far

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): No causalities have been reported so far in the fire that broke out at a shop in Munirka furniture market">Munirka furniture market here on Monday, an official said.

"Fire category has been raised, 13 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualty has been reported so far. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained," said AK Malik, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Services.

The fire department received a call around 9:50 pm and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI)

