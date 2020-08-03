Mural of Ram Durbar installed at Ayodhya railway station

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Under the re-development plan of the Ayodhya railway station, a brand new painting depicting a scene from the 'Ram Durbar' was installed at one of the entry gates of on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Waqar Iqbal, senior section engineer (work), Northern Railway, Faizabad, Ayodhya, said, "We have been working for the past seven days straight to make this painting. There were four people who put in their entire day's worth of efforts in completing this painting."

On being asked if this was the only painting which was made, Iqbal said that for now no other mural was being planned.

"Our senior officers will intimate us of any new painting project which needs to be done," he said.

He also said that a new station complex was being constructed to handle more traffic and ease the flow of expected visitors to the place.

"The development of the new complex is still underway. We cannot say how much time it will take to complete the construction, but it will look very beautiful," he concluded. (ANI)

