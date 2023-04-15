Muraleedharan lauds PM Modi for Kerala getting Vande Bharat train, says SilverLine project has become 'irrelevant'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vishukaineettam" this year is Vande Bharat train service for Kerala.

"The demand for a high-speed train for Kerala has now been fulfilled. Prime Minister takes special care of Kerala. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the Centre is taking all efforts for the development of Kerala," he said.

Muraleedharan said though the Centre had earlier indicated that Kerala will get the Vande Bharat train, a campaign was unleashed that the state had been denied the train.



"The CM should correct himself and thank the Prime Minister," Muraleedharan said.

He also took a dig at the Pinarayi Vijayan government. "When there is a high-speed train, why should people give up their lands in the name of the SilverLine project? It has become irrelevant," he said.

Vishukaineettam denotes a gift which is given by the head of the family to others on Vishu.

The rakes of the Vande Bharat train, which will be run by the Southern Railways, reached Palakkad today morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the Vande Bharat train service during his visit to Kerala later this month. (ANI)

