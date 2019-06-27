Murals with images believed to be of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman found in Iraq

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Administrator of the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, Ram Tirth, said an excavation in the Sulaymaniyah region of Iraq has revealed 4200-year-old murals with images believed to be that of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman.

"During an excavation in Sulaymaniyah of Iraq, statues of Lord Ram, Lord Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman were found etched in a cliff. The murals are believed to be around 4200 years old. We're in communication with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Indian Embassy in Iraq," Ram Tirth told ANI here on Wednesday.

"A delegation headed by Indian ambassador to Iraq, Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, has already undertaken an expedition in Iraq to look at the statues, we are in constant touch with them about the same," he added.

Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, a research body under the UP Department of Culture, believes the murals represent the image of Lord Ram.

Ram Tirth added that they had written to the state government requesting their permission to send a team to Iraq for further investigation in this regard and were waiting for instructions.

"We have written a letter to the UP government requesting their permission to take further action in this regard. Further research definitely needs to be undertaken to find out more about the artefacts, we are waiting for a reply," Ram Tirth said. (ANI)

