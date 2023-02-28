Murder accused attacks police as they try to arrest him, held after being shot in leg

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Madurai police on Tuesday arrested a murder accused Vinod Kumar who was hiding in the Mattudavani area of Madurai for allegedly murdering Balamurugan with his associates over previous enmity.

Talking to ANI, the Madurai City police commissioner said, "While arresting rowdy Vinod, he attacked the police in which a police constable has been injured. So in self-defence, we shot Rowdy Vinod in the leg and he has been admitted to Madurai Government Hospital for treatment."

In this case, a special force was formed led by Police Inspector Rajangam.

Both police constable and accused Vinod are stable, police said.

Earlier on February 22, the main accused Vinod murdered Balamurugan (29) with his associates over the previous enmity, police said.

Vinod was involved in various criminal activities in the past as well, as police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)