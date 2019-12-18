Murder accused killed in Bijnor court, another injured

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Four unidentified miscreants fired at two persons in the district courtroom, killing one of them and injuring the other on Tuesday. The duo had appeared for hearing in a murder case.

The two men, Shahnawaz and Danish- accused in a murder case, had appeared for hearing in the court.

While Shahnawaz died in the incident, Danish received injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The four unidentified miscreants surrendered before the court after the incident.

Condemning the attack, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and attacked the state government, calling it an 'encounter government'.

"The murder of the accused in Bijnor, in front of the judge inside the court has proved the influence state's 'encounter government' on the miscreants. It is meaningless to talk about the safety of the common citizens when the honourable judge had to run away to save his life. Such is the condition of the double engine government," Yadav tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

