An image shared by the RJD on Twitter where Bihar CM Nitish Kumar can be seen with two accused booked for murder conspiracy. (Photo/ANI)
An image shared by the RJD on Twitter where Bihar CM Nitish Kumar can be seen with two accused booked for murder conspiracy. (Photo/ANI)

Murder conspirators are acquaintances of Bihar CM, alleges RJD

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:28 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him having an acquaintance with Saran District Board chief Meena Arun, who along with her husband has been booked for conspiring the murder of police personnel.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's party has alleged that police are not taking action against Meena and her husband Arun Singh despite their involvement in the murder case of police personnel as the couple share a good relationship with Kumar.
Sharing four pictures on micro-blogging site Twitter where Bihar Chief Minister Kumar can be seen with Meena and her husband, RJD said in Hindi: "Chief Minister Nitish has a direct connection with the people who murdered an SIT Inspector in Chhapra. Police are avoiding the action against the main history-sheeter Arun Singh and Meena Arun since they are very closed to the Chief Minister. Nitish ji especially calls these criminals to meet at his residence."
Cornering JDU chief Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared similar pictures and tweeted in Hindi: "The Chief Minister meets the liquor mafia at his residence. The infamous murderers of inspectors and policemen are summoned to Kumar's residence. The Chief Minister goes to the house of a man, who has raped 34 innocent girls. He even attends the birthday celebration of a son of such a man."
On August 20, two policemen were shot dead by unidentified assailants near Marhaura bus stand in Saran district of Bihar.
On the basis of the statement of one of the injured Sub-Inspector (SI) Vikash Kumar Singh, the police filed a case against the seven accused including Meena Arun, Arun Singh, and their nephew Subodh Singh. While the five have been slapped with murder charges, Meena and her husband have been booked for murder conspiracy. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:02 IST

Minor thrashed in Delhi' Burari, case registered

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A minor boy was thrashed by some unidentified miscreants while he was returning to his home after taking part in Janmashtami celebrations in New Delhi's Burari area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:54 IST

Pakistan deploys over 100 SSG commandos along LoC, Indian Army...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): In a possible attempt to carry out BAT action against the Indian Army, the Pakistan Army has deployed more than 100 Special Services Group (SSG) commandos along the Line of Control.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:50 IST

Govt pushing country towards bankruptcy, financial emergency: Congress

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI) Accusing the government of "snatching RBI money", the Congress on Tuesday said the country is being pushed towards "bankruptcy" and sought a white paper on the state of the economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:47 IST

INX Media case: P Chidambaram's family challenges govt to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The family of P Chidambaram who is currently in CBI's custody in connection with INX Media case, on Tuesday challenged the Central government to produce evidence to support their claim that he possess a bank account, property or shell company anywhere in the world.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:40 IST

Abrogating Art 370 affected J-K politically, economically: Azad

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 affected Jammu and Kashmir "politically" and "economically" and people in the region are "still in the dark".

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:18 IST

Abrogation of Article 370 a national issue, not political: VP Naidu

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that abrogation of Article 370 was a national issue and not a political one while calling upon the people to speak in one voice on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:18 IST

Bombay HC upholds acquittal of Jigna Vora in journalist...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld the acquittal of journalist Jigna Vora in connection with the murder of journalist Jyotirmay Dey.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:15 IST

After woman chains drug-addict daughter, Congress MP Aujla...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Following the incident of a mother chaining her daughter to bed due to drug-addiction in Amritsar, Congress lawmaker Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Tuesday visited the family and assured them of arranging proper medical treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:10 IST

Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Union Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday at Parliament Annexe Building here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:10 IST

Urge my party colleagues to respect my approach: Tharoor on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Facing flak from Kerala Congress over his statement praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he has been a "strong critic" of the BJP-led government and urged his partymen to "respect his approach even when they don't agree with

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:04 IST

UP: Ghaziabad Police warns against spreading 'fake news'

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday warned against spreading fake news, days after the information about a woman child lifter went viral on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:46 IST

UP Govt directs schools to introduce 15 minutes Yoga in morning assembly

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The state government has issued directions to all the government schools to make the students practice Yoga for 15 minutes during morning prayers.

Read More
iocl