Murder conspirators are acquaintances of Bihar CM, alleges RJD

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him having an acquaintance with Saran District Board chief Meena Arun, who along with her husband has been booked for conspiring the murder of police personnel.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's party has alleged that police are not taking action against Meena and her husband Arun Singh despite their involvement in the murder case of police personnel as the couple share a good relationship with Kumar.

Sharing four pictures on micro-blogging site Twitter where Bihar Chief Minister Kumar can be seen with Meena and her husband, RJD said in Hindi: "Chief Minister Nitish has a direct connection with the people who murdered an SIT Inspector in Chhapra. Police are avoiding the action against the main history-sheeter Arun Singh and Meena Arun since they are very closed to the Chief Minister. Nitish ji especially calls these criminals to meet at his residence."

Cornering JDU chief Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared similar pictures and tweeted in Hindi: "The Chief Minister meets the liquor mafia at his residence. The infamous murderers of inspectors and policemen are summoned to Kumar's residence. The Chief Minister goes to the house of a man, who has raped 34 innocent girls. He even attends the birthday celebration of a son of such a man."

On August 20, two policemen were shot dead by unidentified assailants near Marhaura bus stand in Saran district of Bihar.

On the basis of the statement of one of the injured Sub-Inspector (SI) Vikash Kumar Singh, the police filed a case against the seven accused including Meena Arun, Arun Singh, and their nephew Subodh Singh. While the five have been slapped with murder charges, Meena and her husband have been booked for murder conspiracy. (ANI)

