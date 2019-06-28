Murder of Congress leader being investigated fairly: Khattar

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday affirmed that the investigation in the murder of Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary is being conducted fairly.

Khattar said, "The murder is unfortunate but we would also have to look at the person's character. There were 13 FIRs registered against the murdered person and some of those cases are under Section 120 (B) and 307 of the IPC. It (the murder) could also have been because of some personal enmity but we are still engaged in conducting the investigation fairly."

"We have full faith on our police forces. We do not work like those governments which control every activity on a micro-level," he added.

Chaudhary was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Faridabad on Thursday morning while he was travelling in his car.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala and other leaders condemned the killing and attacked the Khattar government, alleging that there is a complete failure of law and order in the state.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the regularization of industries in Faridabad and other parts of Haryana.

"The core area of the industrial sector of the city had a demand for regularization here. We have made a regularization policy keeping in mind Faridabad and other cities' demands," he said.

"We have started a survey on June 10 which will run upto July 31. Whichever area has industries in 70% or more area, will be regularized," he added. (ANI)