Murders in West Bengal is dangerous, shameful: Roopa Ganguly

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly has hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Mamata Banerjee for the alleged killing of BJP worker in North 24 Parganas district and said that the murders that are going on in the state, one after the another is shameful and dangerous.

Speaking to ANI BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said, "The murders that are going on in West Bengal, one day after another, it is very shameful and very dangerous. We have nothing but to accuse TMC because the government is protecting them, where the government and the party are working together. See, the party chief is also the same and the chief minister is also the same, then decision and interest are similar."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP further alleged that if the State Government continues to kill the opposition party workers every single day in this way, does she wants to zero the opposition?

"Many people's blood is on your head and your hands are also soaked in blood," she added while attacking the Mamata government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that another worker of the party was murdered by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas on Saturday evening.

Saikat Bhawal, a BJP worker from Halisahar, was beaten to death allegedly by TMC goons while six others were critically injured and are fighting for their lives. They were targeted during BJP's door-to-door outreach programme 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan'. (ANI)