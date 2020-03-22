Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu taking stock of the present status of projects in Jammu City on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Murmu takes stock of status of ongoing projects in Jammu

ANI | Updated: Mar 22, 2020 00:20 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday conducted a tour of Jammu city and adjoining areas to take stock of the present status of various ongoing projects.
Field officers and other administrative officials informed him about the progress of the projects. (ANI)

