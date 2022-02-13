Musical fountain adds beauty to Srinagar, says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday asserted that the musical water fountain adds beauty and a new vision of development to Srinagar.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the musical water fountain in Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor said, "I congratulate everyone for initiating this project and am sure that this will enhance the tourism industry further." He dedicated the musical fountain to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.



He further said that this project was the Prime Minister's idea. "PM has always dreamed to increase the tourism in the city. He always wanted the tourist from all over the world could come and see the culture of Jammu," the LG said.

He further gives in-detailed information about different schemes that the government is planning to launch in the city. He said, "The government has sanctioned one lakh crore rupees for the infrastructure project."

He also said that after the completion of the national highway project, the time to cover the distance between Jammu and Kashmir will reduce.

Speaking on the occasion Sarmad Hafeez, Indian Administrative Service (IAS), administrative secretary of Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir said that this Project will not only serve as mere entertainment but will also enlighten the audience about the Jammu region and its culture.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament, Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor, Jammu, Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to LG, Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu, besides other Senior Government officers, J&K UT & Senior officers from Ministry of Tourism, Government of India were also present in the event. (ANI)

