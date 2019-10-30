Muslim cleric attacked in Lucknow, probe underway

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A Muslim cleric was allegedly attacked by unidentified people on Monday night under Alambagh police station limits here.

The Muslim cleric was later admitted to a hospital and is out of danger, said Suresh Chandra Rawat, ASP East Lucknow.

"We admitted him at a hospital where he was given first aid. He is now at his home and out of danger," Rawat said.

He added that three teams have been formed to arrest the suspects. "Further investigation is underway," Rawat said. (ANI)

