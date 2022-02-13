Muslim cleric establishments upset with BJP Govt as it did not give them privileges, says Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 13 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday said that the Muslim cleric establishments of the country were upset with the current BJP government as it did not provide them with privileges and comforts like previous governments and were, thus, using every opportunity to create disturbances in the country.

His remarks came amid an ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka.

"The cleric establishments are upset with the current government because it did not provide them with comforts and privileges as it was done by previous governments. They were not elected by the community after the independence and did not face any elections. They claimed to be sole spokespersons of Islam and forced the previous governments to recognise them as such. They used the language of the pre-partition Muslim League. But now, the present government does not give them any privileges. It also ensured that Supreme Court's judgement was honoured via the Triple Talaq law. Now, they are upset and feel like a 'fish out of water'. They want to use any possible opportunity to create disturbances in the country," said Khan to ANI.

He further said that the approach of the cleric establishments is to build walls in the society.

"I strongly feel that this is not a controversy, but a deliberate & conscious conspiracy to push Muslim young women back into the four walls of their homes. They are doing so well, much better than boys. This is an attempt to discourage them," said Khan while talking to ANI.

"These women are doing so well, in fact, better than boys. If they wear a hijab in universities, what kind of companies will prefer them? Society and country are being asked to accept it as intrinsic to Islam, what would it mean if this argument is accepted? Women will not be able to pursue their education and their interest in it will diminish. They will not be able to pursue their careers. If a young woman IPS officer is on her job and is not able to wear a hijab because of her work and position, what kind of complex will she live with during her life? She might develop a feeling of guilt which can affect her functioning," added Khan.

He said that thus, by trying to force the society and country to accept hijab as an intrinsic part of Islam, society, families and country will be deprived of the services that Muslim women are capable of rendering as professionals and it will also snatch from these women, the pride of serving in areas like Army, Navy, security, nurses etc since they would not be able to don a hijab because of their work or dress code.

"We feel proud when we see our daughter fly a fighter jet or them in their uniforms. It would not be possible if the argument that hijab is intrinsic is accepted," he added.



Citing an old Arab society practice of burying female infants, Khan said that though the practice was stopped by Islam, the mentality to keep Muslim women oppressed and suppressed is still there. "First, Triple divorce was made, then Hijab. All kinds of devices were made to keep women suppressed, oppressed and to dominate their lives," he added.

He said that the Hijab controversy does not revolve around the idea of 'freedom' but to honour a civil contract one becomes a part of after taking admission into an institution or a discipline.

"No one can deny you the freedom to wear what you want. It is a free country. Shift to a different institution if it interferes with your faith. But do you have any rights to create problems after signing a form of admission in which the dress code and code of conduct were present? Once you are admitted to an institution or discipline, you are duty-bound to follow their discipline. In the name of religion, you have no right to create problems," he added.

Dismissing the idea of comparing a Sikh Turban with a hijab, Khan said that the two are not comparable. "Attestation, Prayer (salat), Charity (zakat), Fasting and Hajj are five pillars of Islam. Even Hajj is not obligatory for all, it's only for the ones who have enough resources. While a Turban, Kirpan (dagger), Kara (iron bangle) are intrinsic for Sikhism and our Constitution recognises it as well," he added.

Khan remarked that India is a land where diversity is cherished, not tolerated.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women). During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab earlier this month.

Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

Amid the Hijab controversy, Karnataka has decided to further shut schools for classes 11 and 12 and colleges from Saturday (February 12) to Wednesday (February 16). Schools were earlier supposed to reopen on February 14.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas related to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court. (ANI)

