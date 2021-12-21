Muslim community knows only how to produce children: UP Minister

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Baldev Singh Okhla on Tuesday stirred up a controversy when he said that the Muslim community "only knows how to produce children."



His statement came after a journalist asked for his comment on the recent viral video in which AIMIM leader Ghufran Noor can be seen urging Muslims to produce more children saying that it is the key to making party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi the Prime Minister of the country.

"They are already producing children. Who is stopping them? They only eat and produce children. They don't think that their children should study in good institutions and progress," the UP minister said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will hold Assembly polls in the early months of 2022. (ANI)

