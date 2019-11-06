Kashif Ali Nizami, who heads the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Kashif Ali Nizami, who heads the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Muslim delegation to visit across country to spread peace ahead of SC verdict in Ayodhya case

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A delegation of around 20 members from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah is embarking on a journey to visit several cities across the country to urge people to maintain peace after the expected verdict by Supreme Court on long-pending Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
"With this delegation, we are sending a message to the entire country that the Supreme Court verdict is not a matter of victory or loss to any community. The verdict is about the Ayodhya land dispute. We will reach across the country and urge people to maintain peace and brotherhood," Muslim Rashtriya Manch spokesperson Syed Yaser Jilani told ANI on Wednesday.
He said when the first Mosque was constructed in India around a thousand years ago, there were not enough Muslims to have constructed the structure themselves. "Our Hindu brothers had helped build the mosque at the time. We have to remember that and restrain ourselves. This is going to be a historic moment for India," Jilani added.
The delegation is likely to reach the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, in two to three days.
"We are sending this delegation, which will visit several parts across the country to meet religious leaders and urge the people to maintain peace. In the Dargah, we are also praying that brotherhood among the Hindi, Muslim, Sikh, and Christians in the country is maintained regardless of what the Supreme Court verdict in the matter," said Kashif Ali Nizami, who heads the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.
Meanwhile, Jamaat Ulama-e-Hind President Molana Suhaib Qasmi said that he believes that the Supreme Court's verdict in the matter will bring the 130 crore people of the country close together.
"Everyone wanted to resolve the matter outside the court, however, it could not happen. Now it is the Supreme Court's responsibility to pass a verdict that brings the people of the country closer together," he said.
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict. The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17, when the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:11 IST

PM calls for priority distribution of equipment to farmers in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 31st interaction through 'PRAGATI' and asked the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment to farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on a priority basis to tackle stubble burning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:05 IST

Maharashtra: Pune police arrest 19-yr-old with 117 cases against him

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A 19-year-old youth with as many as 117 cases of robbery and cheating against him was arrested here on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:05 IST

Pune: Shiv Sena workers vandalise office of insurance firm for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A group of Shiv Sena workers on Wednesday allegedly vandalised an IFFCO Tokio Insurance Company office, demanding clearance of insurance claims of farmers amid damage to their crops due to unseasonal rains.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:59 IST

Punjab: Water ATMs for devotees at Sultanpur Lodhi also spread...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): For devotees attending the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the water ATMs set up at Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab are becoming a centre of attraction among the visitors.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:59 IST

Indian Railways planning to resume services in Kashmir: Sources

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian Railways is planning to resume train services in Kashmir soon, official sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:32 IST

In relief to home buyers, cabinet approves over Rs 25,000 crore...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Providing relief to home buyers and seeking to boost the real estate sector, the union cabinet on Wednesday approved establishment of 'Special Window' fund to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-Inco

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:24 IST

Pune: FIR registered against proprietors of Goodwin jewellers...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): An FIR was registered against proprietors of Goodwin jewelers after some investors filed a complaint alleging they were cheated, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:13 IST

Delhi: Man commits suicide by jumping before metro train

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A 40-year-old man committed suicide by jumping before a train at Vidhan Sabha metro station here on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:08 IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone for 500-bed hospital...

Bihar/Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 500-bed hospital and medical college in Bihar's Ujiarpur and said that the state government is committed to infrastructure development and building basic facilities for the people.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:47 IST

In relief to home buyers, Cabinet approves special window for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): In a major decision to provide relief to home buyers and the real estate sector, the union cabinet on Wednesday approved establishment of 'special window' to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-Incom

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:21 IST

K'taka: Brothers kill sister, her husband for inter-caste...

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A young married couple was allegedly killed in Lakkalakatti village of Gajendragad Taluk here by the woman's brothers for marrying a Dalit man, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:19 IST

Melbourne conference to discuss exploitation of non-profit...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The exploitation of not-for-profit sector for pumping money for terror activities in various countries and use of virtual assets for terrorism will be among the main items on the agenda of International Conference on Fighting Terrorist Financing meeting scheduled to b

Read More
iocl