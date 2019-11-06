Muslim delegation to visit across country to spread peace ahead of SC verdict in Ayodhya case

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A delegation of around 20 members from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah is embarking on a journey to visit several cities across the country to urge people to maintain peace after the expected verdict by Supreme Court on long-pending Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

"With this delegation, we are sending a message to the entire country that the Supreme Court verdict is not a matter of victory or loss to any community. The verdict is about the Ayodhya land dispute. We will reach across the country and urge people to maintain peace and brotherhood," Muslim Rashtriya Manch spokesperson Syed Yaser Jilani told ANI on Wednesday.

He said when the first Mosque was constructed in India around a thousand years ago, there were not enough Muslims to have constructed the structure themselves. "Our Hindu brothers had helped build the mosque at the time. We have to remember that and restrain ourselves. This is going to be a historic moment for India," Jilani added.

The delegation is likely to reach the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, in two to three days.

"We are sending this delegation, which will visit several parts across the country to meet religious leaders and urge the people to maintain peace. In the Dargah, we are also praying that brotherhood among the Hindi, Muslim, Sikh, and Christians in the country is maintained regardless of what the Supreme Court verdict in the matter," said Kashif Ali Nizami, who heads the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

Meanwhile, Jamaat Ulama-e-Hind President Molana Suhaib Qasmi said that he believes that the Supreme Court's verdict in the matter will bring the 130 crore people of the country close together.

"Everyone wanted to resolve the matter outside the court, however, it could not happen. Now it is the Supreme Court's responsibility to pass a verdict that brings the people of the country closer together," he said.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict. The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17, when the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires. (ANI)

