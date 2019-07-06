Muslim man allegedly beaten for reading 'Ramayana' in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): A Muslim man was allegedly beaten up by few people of his own community while he was reading Ramayana at his residence on Friday, in Aligarh.

The victim has been identified as Dilshad.

An FIR against accused persons has been registered by police in this matter.

"We have arrested two people in connection with this case, they have been put behind the bars," police official Vishal Pandey told ANI.

"I've been reading Hindu scriptures since 1979. Few people entered my house on Friday morning said they would shoot me if I continue reading Hindi scriptures. They took away my Ramayana and Gita," Dilshad told ANI.

"I don't have much knowledge about the Muslim religion, but I do worship and read Namaz as well. I am more inclined towards Hindi scriptures. I have been receiving threats by the same gang, they have also threatened to kidnap my wife and harm other family members if I won't stop reading Hindi scriptures," he added. (ANI)

