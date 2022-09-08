Muslim man installs Ganesh idol in Hyderabad depicting harmony, brotherhood

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): A Muslim man has installed a Ganesha idol in Telangana's Hyderabad depicting communal harmony and brotherhood amid the recent reports of tensions in parts of the city.

The man, Mohd Siddiqui, a resident of Ram Nagar installed the Ganesh idol with his friends. The pandal was decorated with lavish lights and garlands.

Mohd Siddique said that he is installing Ganesh for 18 years to give a message that everybody should live together.





"Even our friends don't have the feeling of Hindu and Muslim, they come to our Masjid. My friends are Hindus and when I do iftar they participate in it. I take all the permission for the installation idol, I did an annadan. I have got a lot of development and the people in the area respect me a lot. The laddu is 251 kgs and Hanuman and Garuda are flying atop. So we will immerse the idol on the 9th day," he said.

Vardhan Reddy, one of his friends, said that he came from LB Nagar to visit to take the blessings of lord Ganesh.

"Every year we come here and see the idol. Murthy is very good and after doing Pooja good things start to happen. A Muslim person installing an idol. Hindus and Muslims together are celebrating this festival and they come and celebrate our festivals. We go and celebrate their festivals," he said.

Venkatesh Sharma said that the friends' group has been installing the idol on Ganesh Chaturthi for 12 years and they also take part in the pooja.

"It's been 12 years since the Ganesh idol is being installed on Ganesh Chaturthi. All the friends celebrate together here. Siddiqui not only installs the Murthy but also participates in the poojas. Feels very nice. Without any feeling of the rich and the poor, they celebrate the festival. Here we can see no caste or religious differences," he said. (ANI)

