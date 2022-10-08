Muslim minorities have contributed the most to Bollywood: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday claimed that the biggest contribution to Bollywood has come from the Muslim community and one cannot ignore that.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the minorities and the Urdu language have contributed to all the fields of the country.



"Today, in all the fields, whether it is art, whether it is writing, or whether it is poetry, the highest contribution has come from the Minorities and has come in the Urdu language," Pawar said.

The NCP Chief said that the Muslim minorities have contributed the most in taking Bollywood to the top.

"We have Bollywood in front of us, which has contributed the most in taking it to the top, it is the Muslim minorities who have contributed the most and we cannot ignore their contribution," Pawar further said. (ANI)

