Muslim organisations meet ahead of Ayodhya verdict, resolve to maintain peace

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI) : Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, prominent Muslim Organizations held a closed-door meeting on Saturday in which they resolved to "maintain peace and harmony at all cost, whatsoever the verdict maybe".

The meeting was convened by Navaid Hamid, President, All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM). It was attended by leaders including Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind president Sadatullah Hussaini.

"This representative meeting realizes that for the stability and development of any country it's vital to have a peaceful environment, constitutional supremacy and rule of law. In a multi-religious and multi-cultural country like India, communal harmony and respect for others constitutional and religious freedom is a symbol of democracy and secularism. However, the fascists and anarchists are trying to communalize the environment by inciting violence in different names," said a resolution passed after the meeting.

"In such weird situation, it indispensable for those peace-loving Indians who want the prosperity and stability of the country to come forward and fight against communal forces and try their best to establish the rule of law in the country," it said. (ANI)