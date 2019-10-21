The Supreme Court of India (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File photo)

Muslim parties submit reply in SC on moulding of relief in Ayodhya case

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The Muslims parties in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Monday submitted their reply in the Supreme Court as a part of the moulding of relief.
This comes four days after the apex court concluded the 40-day marathon hearing in the case, reserved the verdict and directed the parties to lay down the written submissions.
Moulding of relief, which usually takes place in the land dispute cases, alludes to the narrowing down of arguments and apprising the court of specific points the party wants it to adjudicate on.
The matter was heard by a five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on a day-to-day basis (five days in a week) starting August 6 after the mediation panel failed to come to an out-of-the-court settlement in the matter.
The Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising of Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer reserved its judgement in the case on October 16.
The court is expected to deliver its judgement between November 4-17 on a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgement trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

