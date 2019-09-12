Muslim should consider correction, inclusion of names in voter list as religious duty: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Leading Islamic organisation, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has appealed to the Muslim community that it should consider "correction" and "inclusion" of names in the voter list as their 'religious' as well as a national duty.

The statement came in the backdrop of the recent publication of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam in which more than 19 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants were left out.

Mahmood Madani, general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said: "Please check whether your name and your parent's name in the voter list, Aadhar Card, passport, bank accounts are correct or not."

"Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind appeals to all its units that they should organise workshops in their respective areas. Youth should create awareness in their areas for the inclusion of names in the voter list in their areas with the help of voter helpline of Election Commission, mobile app etc," said Madani.

Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list in Assam that was published on August 30.

The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

