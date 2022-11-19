Muslim women artists make floral garlands offered to Lord Hanuman in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Weaving bonds of harmony, Muslim women artists in Ayodhya make garlands of flowers offered to Lord Hanuman in Siddha Peeth Hanuman Garhi temple.

A woman making garlands of flowers in Mohalla Koti Ghat said that the Hindus and Muslims of Ayodhya live together in harmony.

"Muslim women in Ayodhya make garlands of flowers. These garlands are offered to Shri Hanuman ji Maharaj ji sitting in Siddha Peeth Hanuman Garhi temple. Ayodhya was identified with Lord Ram and was known by the name of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Babri Masjid. But even today Hindus and Muslims of Ayodhya live together in harmony," said Husna Bano, a woman making garlands.



Another woman said that garlands are made in every house and all the family members are engaged in weaving and making the garlands.

"Koti Ghat, a locality in Ayodhya is also like this. There are about 12 houses where Muslim women make garlands offering to God, which falls just behind Ram Janmabhoomi. Garlands are made in every house and all the family members are engaged in weaving and making the garlands," said Sakina Bano.

The women living right behind Ram Janmabhoomi temple said that they have been doing this work for generations, and all the family members are engaged in doing this work.

Another woman said that there is no discrimination of any kind between Hindus and Muslims who make garlands.

"The gardener gives us flowers and we make garlands out of it. We make a living out of this. There is no discrimination of any kind between us Hindus and Muslims who make garlands, it is offered to Hanumanji," said Shahida Bano. (ANI)

