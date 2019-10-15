Muslims can offer 'namaz' in any mosque in Ayodhya but Hindus cannot change birthplace of Lord Rama, says counsel Parasaran

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Senior counsel Parasaran on Tuesday submitted in the Supreme Court that Muslims can offer 'namaz' (prayer) in any mosque in Ayodhya but Hindus cannot change the birthplace of Lord Rama.

The advocated told the apex court's five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi: "There are many mosques in Ayodhya, which the Muslims can use for offering namaz."

Stating that there are around 50-60 mosques in Ayodhya alone, the counsel said: "For Hindus, it is the birthplace of Lord Rama. They have been fighting for centuries for the place, which is believed and recognised to be the birthplace of Lord Rama."

He said that all mosques are equal for Muslims but Hindus cannot change the birthplace for Lord Rama.

Later, senior advocate appearing for Muslims Dr Rajeev Dhavan objected to the submission of Parasaran and asked him to tell how many temples are there in Ayodhya.

On this, Parasaran replied that he submitted the argument to explain the significance of the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that Wednesday is the 40th and last day of hearing in the case of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land title dispute.



The five-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing in the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to. The judgment is likely to be passed on November 4-5. (ANI)

