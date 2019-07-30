Muslims, Christians jeopardizing Indian culture: Indian culture

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh on Tuesday stoked a possible controversy as he claimed that Indian culture and principle are being jeopardized in Muslim and Christian dominated regions.

The BJP leader, who is known for making controversial remarks, asserted that Indian culture is only reflected in the regions where Hindu population resides.

"The power of our country can be reflected in only those regions where people with Hindu ideology reside in large numbers. India's culture and principle is being destroyed in those regions where Muslim and Christian populations are concentrated in a large number. There are few people who believe in 'Bharat' and 'Bharatiya'," he told ANI.

Singh also said that God has sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to keep India colourful with the idea of 'Hindutva'.

"God has sent Modi ji and Yogi ji as avatars in politics to keep India colourful with the idea of 'Hindutva' (Hinduism)," he said. (ANI)

