Muslims have accepted Ayodhya verdict: Mohd Iqbal Ansari

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Mohammed Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the politically sensitive Ramjanmabhoomi - Babri Masjid dispute case, on Monday, said that there is peace across the country and that the Muslims have accepted the Supreme Court verdict in the matter.

"Muslims and all the parties involved in the case have accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court in the matter. There is peace across the country. We also appealed for peace. We are Muslims, so we are always advocating for peace. This is our religion," Ansari told ANI.

He said that as Muslims we don't do anything to hurt the interests of our nation.

"We are loyal to our country. Muslims have done a lot for the country. People like APJ Abdul Kalam were Muslims. We (Muslims) have built Lal Quila, Taj Mahal, missiles. However, there are also some elements that discriminate against us and want to defame us," Ansari added.

In the wake of the apex court's verdict in Ayodhya case, Hindu and Muslim religious leaders have repeatedly called for committing to peace and harmony in the country.

The Supreme Court had on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)